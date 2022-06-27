Louisiana Governor Signed Bills into law
Baton Rouge, Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills into law from the 2022 Regular Legislative Session.
- ACT 676—SB 116 Creates the office on women’s health within the Louisiana Department of Health.
- ACT 677—SB 124 Requires the state Department of Education to provide student attendance data of certain students to local school governing authorities.
- ACT 678—SB 126 Provides relative to funding for university lab schools.
- ACT 679—SB 140 Provides for insurance benefits for retired sheriffs and deputies of the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
- ACT 680—SB 143 Provides relative to the concealed carrying of firearms.
- ACT 681—SB 178 Provides for TOPS exceptions due to Hurricane Ida.
- ACT 682—SB 192 Provides for the Postsecondary Inclusive Education Fund for funding programs for students with intellectual disabilities.
- ACT 683—SB 209 Authorizes the commissioner of insurance to order certain penalties to persons engaging in an unfair method of competition or an unfair or deceptive act or practice.
- ACT 684—SB 228 Provides for immunity from suit for invasion of privacy.
- ACT 685—SB 235 Authorizes parishes to contract with the Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers for the collection of local sales and use tax.
- ACT 686—SB 275 Provides relative to affiliates and subsidiaries of local housing authority members.
- ACT 687—SB 280 Provides relative to the Dam Safety Program.
- ACT 688—SB 283 Provides relative to submission of redistricting plans to the secretary of state.
- ACT 689—SB 297 Provides relative to power-based violence at public postsecondary institutions.
- ACT 690—SB 311 Requires the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to adopt certain rules.
- ACT 691—SB 313 Requires mayors who are authorized to conduct mayor’s court or municipal court to undergo certain training.
- ACT 692—SB 314 Provides relative to historic horse racing.
- ACT 693—SB 323 Provides relative to juveniles in the criminal justice system.
- ACT 694—SB 332 Provides relative to the alcohol permits.
- ACT 695—SB 347 Authorizes the audit of certain vendor documentation in procurement of surveillance equipment by the office of legislature auditor.
- ACT 696—SB 348 Provides for a process for a prior authorization for a particular healthcare service, procedure, or prescription drug.
- ACT 697—SB 358 Provides relative to acts of bullying.
- ACT 698—SB 359 Provides for civil forfeiture reform.
- ACT 699—SB 368 Provides relative to building and zoning regulations in parishes and municipalities.
- ACT 700—SB 378 Provides for the regulation of advertisements.
- ACT 701—SB 389 Provides relative to the suspension of driver’s licenses for failure to pay taxes.
- ACT 702—SB 393 Designates the crime of possession of a firearm by a felon as a crime of violence.
- ACT 703—SB 394 Requires coverage for drugs under certain conditions and the drug is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration.
- ACT 704—SB 397 Provides for the classification of the assistant police chief in the city of Westwego.
- ACT 705—HB 598 Prohibits a building inspector from using his discretion in determining the applicability of building codes.
- ACT 706—HB 524 Establishes a program for needs assessment and coordination of services for people with disabilities affected by disasters.
- ACT 707—HB 546 Provides relative to the requirements for admission into a teacher education program.
- ACT 708—HB 557 Provides relative to the dispensing of contraceptives.
- ACT 709—HB 567 Creates the Lifestyle Choices pilot program.
- ACT 710—HB 610 Provides relative to student loans.
- ACT 711—HB 652 Provides relative to the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans.
- ACT 712—HB 714 Provides relative to cosmetics.
- ACT 713—HB 715 Makes various revisions in the Insurance Holding Company System Regulatory Law.
- ACT 714—HB 762 Creates and provides for the Louisiana Outdoors Forever Program.
- ACT 715—HB 789 Provides relative to the student loan lenders.
- ACT 716—HB 790 Provides relative to certificate of ownership and salvage title for motor vehicles declared to be a total loss
- ACT 717—HB 867 Provides relative to the designation of highway safety corridors by the Department of Transportation and Development
- ACT 718—HB 887 Provides for the right of action in wrongful death and survival actions.
- ACT 719—HB 888 Requires the Board of Regents to establish a “Hunger-Free Campus” designation program and related grant program for postsecondary education institutions.
- ACT 720—HB 910 Provides relative to athletic training.
- ACT 721—HB 938 Provides relative to licenses issued by the Louisiana State Racing Commission.
- ACT 722—HB 963 Requires instruction in water safety for public school students.