Louisiana Governor on the Passing of Corporal Nick Tullier

Gov. Edwards’ Statement on the Passing of Corporal Nick Tullier

Baton Rouge, LA (STL.News) Gov. John Bel Edwards today released a statement on the passing of Corporal Nick Tullier.

Gov. Edwards said:

“Donna and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Corporal Nick Tullier. Six years ago, Nick selflessly defended his fellow officers, as well as the Baton Rouge community, in the face of a horrendous, targeted act of violence. The sacrifices made by Corporal Tullier, along with Deputy Garafola, Officer Gerald, and Corporal Jackson, weigh continuously on my heart. They were true heroes who fiercely loved the community they vowed to protect and serve. Nick’s road these past six years was more difficult than words can describe, and yet he inspired us all with his drive to survive and light of hope. Equally inspiring is his loving family, who gave everything to Nick’s recovery. Our prayers are with Nick’s family as they go through this heartbreaking loss.”

Gov. Edwards ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Louisiana to be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol and all public buildings within East Baton Rouge Parish until sunset on Friday, May 6.