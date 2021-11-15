Louisiana Governor on Pres. Biden Naming Mitch Landrieu

Gov. Edwards’ Statement on Pres. Biden Naming Mitch Landrieu Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator

Baton Rouge, LA (STL.News) Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement after President Joseph R. Biden named Mitch Landrieu as senior advisor and infrastructure coordinator.

Gov. Edwards said:

“As a former Louisiana Lieutenant Governor and Mayor of New Orleans, Mitch Landrieu has a unique firsthand experience with the challenges aging infrastructure presents to our communities and also with how infrastructure improvements and projects can revitalize cities and towns. I applaud President Biden for selecting him to be the coordinator for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and look forward to working with him to address Louisiana’s many infrastructure needs head on.”