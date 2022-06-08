Louisiana Governor – Lamar Governor’s Fellowship Program

Gov. Edwards Welcomes Students Selected for The Lamar Governor’s Fellowship Program in Louisiana Government

Baton Rouge, LA (STL.News) Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the 11 college students who have been chosen to participate in the Lamar Governor’s Fellowship Program in Louisiana Government. This is an opportunity for the students to gain firsthand knowledge about the development and implementation of public policy as well as the state’s rich history and current affairs of Louisiana government. The program is a partnership with Louisiana’s Office of the Governor, Lamar Companies, Louisiana State University, Southern University and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

“Every year, I am inspired by our fellows and their excitement for serving Louisiana,” said Gov. Edwards. “These 11 students represent the next generation of Louisiana’s leaders. Our goal is to provide them with an invaluable learning experience and help them understand their vital role in our state’s future.”

Each student has been assigned to work in a cabinet-level agency in Baton Rouge based on their interest of study. In addition to working within the state agencies, they will also participate in a weekly speaker series and field trips designed to enhance their overall experience and understanding of Louisiana government.

The Class of 2022: