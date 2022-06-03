Louisiana Governor Edwards Signed Bills

Bills Signed by Gov. Edwards
Baton Rouge, LA (STL.News) Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills into law from the 2022 Legislative Session.
- ACT 171—HB 395 Removes the requirement that certain property owners annually certify income to receive the special assessment level for ad valorem property taxes.
- ACT 172—HB 599 To provide for a property tax exemption for certain veterans with disabilities.
- ACT 173—SB 64 Provides relative to crimes of violence and sex offenses.
- ACT 174—SB 68 Provides relative to the Port of Iberia.
- ACT 175—SB 71 Provides relative to the district attorney’s discretion to prosecute a juvenile as an adult for certain offenses.
- ACT 176—SB 72 Provides relative to the authority of juvenile courts in certain proceedings.
- ACT 177—SB 73 Provides for appointments to fill vacancies in local offices under certain circumstances.
- ACT 178—SB 74 Provides relative to the qualification of poll watchers.
- ACT 179—SB 78 Increases threshold amount that requires a public bid for the procurement of certain law enforcement vehicles by a local government unit.
- ACT 180—SB 94 Provides relative to instruction on child assault awareness and prevention in public schools.
- ACT 181—SB 100 Exempts certain visa holders from Louisiana driver education requirements.
- ACT 182—SB 132 Re-creates the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
- ACT 183—SB 171 Re-creates the Department of Veterans Affairs.
- ACT 184—HB 642 Exempts certain transactions regarding the donation, sale, or lease of the former defender’s office utilized to render public defender services under certain conditions
- ACT 185—HB 664 Provides for hearings arising out of matters involving the Louisiana Insurance Code.
- ACT 186—HB 753 Provides relative to the sale of certain state property in Iberia Parish
- ACT 187—HB 770 Creates and provides for the Louisiana Governor’s Mansion Commission.
- ACT 188—HB 784 Provides relative to universal perinatal mood disorder screening for primary care doctors.
- ACT 189—HB 826 Includes addiction counselors and other behavioral health providers within the definition of “healthcare provider” in the La. Telehealth Access Act.
- ACT 190—HB 890 Provides for the transfer of certain state property in Tangipahoa Parish.
- ACT 191—HB 902 Provides for an official state steam locomotive.
- ACT 192—HB 903 Provides for the parish of execution of remote online notarial acts.
- ACT 193—HB 973 Provides relative to corporations.
- ACT 194—HB 1005 Provides for surety insurance.
- ACT 195—HB 602 Provides relative to the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors.
- ACT 196—HB 822 Provides relative to exemptions for ear piercing.
- ACT 197—HB 633 Provides for Revenue Sharing Distribution for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.
- ACT 198—HB 1011 Makes appropriations for the expenses of the legislature for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.
- ACT 199—HB 1 Provides for the ordinary operating expenses of state government for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.
- ACT 200—HB 18 Provides relative to the reemployment of retired members of the Municipal Police Employees’ Retirement System.
- ACT 201—HB 20 Provides relative to the District Attorneys’ Retirement System board of trustees and the reemployment of system retirees.
- ACT 202—HB 64 Provides relative to the definition of a child.
- ACT 203—HB 110 Provides relative to the assignment of domestic violence matters in the Nineteenth Judicial District.
- ACT 204—HB 221 Provides relative to procurement limits for purchases of materials and supplies by public entities.
- ACT 205—HB 231 Provides for the transfer of academic credit from public postsecondary education institutions that grant bachelor’s degrees to institutions that grant associate’s degrees.
- ACT 206—HB 238 Provides relative to the membership of the board of commissioners of Special Education District No. 1 of the parish of Lafourche.
- ACT 207—HB 313 Provides relative to rights of victims of criminal offenses.
- ACT 208—HB 332 Changes the frequency of mullet stock assessments.
- ACT 209—HB 333 Requires the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to include information on certain curricula options as part of the secondary school advisement policy.
- ACT 210—HB 337 Establishes a special identification card designation for persons with autism spectrum disorder.
- ACT 211—HB 348 Provides relative to recreation districts in St. Mary Parish.
- ACT 212—HB 375 Provides relative to qualifications for the police chief of a village.
- ACT 213—HB 392 Provides relative to employees of communications districts.
- ACT 214—HB 419 Provides for hand-grabbing of catfish and the taking of bream in minnow traps.
- ACT 215—HB 422 Provides for taking of deer by use of pre-charged pneumatic devices.
- ACT 216—HB 426 Provides relative to horse racing.
- ACT 217—HB 432 Provides relative to progress reports of juveniles.
- ACT 218—HB 441 Provides relative to the classified police service in the city of Rayne.
- ACT 219—HB 443 Provides relative to the payment of fines, fees, costs, restitution, and other monetary obligations related to an offender’s conviction.
- ACT 220—HB 447 Provides relative to certain violent crimes committed by juveniles.
- ACT 221—HB 457 Provides relative to contracts awarded to socially and economically disadvantaged businesses in the city of Baton Rouge and the parish of East Baton Rouge.
- ACT 222—HB 548 Requires the state Department of Education to develop and distribute health and safety guidelines relative to best practices for the use of digital devices in public schools.
- ACT 223—HB 563 Provides relative to annexations in Ascension Parish.
- ACT 224—HB 583 Provides relative to administrative services provided to certain entities in Ascension Parish.
- ACT 225—HB 601 Provides relative to immunity for certain actions involving drug-related overdoses.
- ACT 226—HB 699 Provides relative to compensation for members of the planning and zoning commission for the town of Addis.
- ACT 227—HB 704 Provides relative to the breast cancer awareness special prestige license plate.
- ACT 228—HB 713 Authorizes political subdivisions to create stormwater utility systems.
- ACT 229—HB 718 Provides relative to hunting and fishing licenses for nonresident veterans, retired military personnel, and Purple Heart recipients.
- ACT 230—HB 719 Provides for the salary of certain marshals.
- ACT 231—HB 757 Provides relative to firefighter training.
- ACT 232—HB 848 Provides relative to the disposition of reports from the Department of Children and Family Services.
- ACT 233—HB 855 Provides relative to medical exemptions applicable to tinting of motor vehicle windows.
- ACT 234—HB 919 Authorizes the exchange of certain school land by the Union Parish School Board.
- ACT 235—HB 1071 Provides relative to the funding of the criminalistics laboratory commissions.
- ACT 236—SB 196 Prohibits the importation of crude oil and petroleum products from the Russian Federation into Louisiana.
- ACT 237—SB 206 Requires the Louisiana Public Defender Board to annually enter into a contract with the University of Louisiana Monroe to provide certain statewide training.
- ACT 238—SB 216 Provides for the transfer and deposit of monies from the witness fee fund to the operating fund of the Bastrop City Court for operating expenses of the court.
- ACT 239—SB 219 Authorizes judicial district indigent defender funds to be used for the purposes of retaining expert witnesses.
- ACT 240—SB 237 Creates the Sagefield Crime Prevention District in East Baton Rouge Parish.
- ACT 241—SB 257 Provides relative to Medicaid coverage for continuous glucose monitors.
- ACT 242—SB 260 Provides relative to the Community and Family Support System Fund.
- ACT 243—SB 302 Provides for changing the special prestige license plate for Girl Scouts.
- ACT 244—SB 377 Provides relative to teacher certification requirements.
- ACT 245—SB 392 Designates St. Landry Parish as the Equine Capital of Louisiana and St. Tammany Parish as the Thoroughbred Breeding Capital of Louisiana.