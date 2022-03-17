Louisiana Governor Defends Storm Victims

Baton Rouge, LA (STL.News) Today, the American Press’ Jim Beam wrote a column highlighting Gov. Edwards’ strong defense of those affected by recent hurricanes in Louisiana in his State of the State speech.

A few excerpts are below:

“Gov. John Bel Edwards shined the spotlight on the plight of hurricane victims in the state during his Monday address to the Legislature at its opening session, and three Southwest Louisiana victims were recognized. Legislators will also try to reform the property insurance system at their session.

Edwards said citizens are treated unfairly in the aftermath of a natural disaster, “which, unfortunately, here in Louisiana happens too often.” He said the federal government hasn’t allocated sufficient funds for Louisiana to recover from Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Ida, and “it’s a damn shame that they haven’t.”

“Gov. Edwards made an excellent case for those who have been victims of unfair practices, and many of them are still hurting much too long after the storms.”

