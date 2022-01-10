Louisiana Governor Announces Appointments

Baton Rouge, LA (STL.News) Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.

Governor’s Justice Reinvestment Implementation Oversight Council

The Governor’s Justice Reinvestment Implementation Oversight Council studies the state’s criminal justice system to recommend strategic changes to improve Louisiana’s public safety by reducing the prison population. It offers a report to the Legislature of cost-effective, evidence-based sentencing and corrections reforms that promote offender accountability and protects public safety.

Senator Regina Barrow of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Governor’s Justice Reinvestment Implementation Oversight Council. Sen. Barrow represents Senate District 15. She will serve at-large.

Honorable Roland L. Belsome Jr. of New Orleans has been appointed to the Governor’s Justice Reinvestment Implementation Oversight Council. Judge Belsome is a retired judge from the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. He will serve at-large.

Honorable Louis R. Daniel of Gonzales has been appointed to the Governor’s Justice Reinvestment Implementation Oversight Council. Judge Daniel is retired from the 19th Judicial District, Division C. He will serve at-large.

Representative Royce Duplessis of New Orleans has been appointed to the Governor’s Justice Reinvestment Implementation Oversight Council. Rep. Duplessis represents House District 93. He will serve at-large.

Senator Franklin Foil of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Governor’s Justice Reinvestment Implementation Oversight Council. Sen. Foil represents Senate District 16. He will serve at-large.

Billy J. Harrington of Natchez has been appointed to the Governor’s Justice Reinvestment Implementation Oversight Council. Harrington is district attorney for Natchitoches Parish. He will serve at-large.

Norris Henderson of New Orleans has been reappointed to the Governor’s Justice Reinvestment Implementation Oversight Council. Henderson is the executive director of Voice of the Experienced (VOTE). He will serve at-large.

James M. “Jimmy” LeBlanc of Baton Rouge has been reappointed to the Governor’s Justice Reinvestment Implementation Oversight Council. LeBlanc is secretary of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. He will serve at-large.

Representative Joseph A. Marino III of Gretna has been appointed to the Governor’s Justice Reinvestment Implementation Oversight Council. Rep. Marino represents House District 85. He will serve at-large.

Scott E. Peyton of Washington has been reappointed to the Governor’s Justice Reinvestment Implementation Oversight Council. Peyton is the executive director of Right on Crime. He will serve at-large.

William A. “Bill” Sommers Sr. of Lake Charles has been appointed to the Governor’s Justice Reinvestment Implementation Oversight Council. Sommers is deputy secretary for the Office of Juvenile Justice. He will serve at-large.

Syrita Steib of Metairie has been reappointed to the Governor’s Justice Reinvestment Implementation Oversight Council. Steib is the executive director of Operation Restoration. She will serve at-large.

Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice

The Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice serves to improve the operations of the criminal justice and juvenile justice system and promote public safety by providing progressive leadership and coordination within the criminal justice community.

Honorable Michelle M. Breaux of Scott has been appointed to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Judge Breaux serves in the 15thJudicial District. She will serve as a district court judge.

Louisiana State Board of Optometry Examiners

The Louisiana State Board of Optometry Examiners is responsible for licensing and regulating optometrists in the state.

Dr. David R. Heitmeier of New Orleans has been appointed to the Louisiana State Board of Optometry Examiners. Dr. Heitmeier is the owner of Heitmeier Eyecare. He will serve at -arge.

Community Responder Model Task Force

The Community Responder Model Task Force studies the implementation of community responders to reduce and eliminate incidents of nonviolent calls and behavioral or social crises being handled by law enforcement officers. This branch of civilian first responders hopes to reduce unjust arrests and uses of force by finding long-term solutions to the root causes of community concerns.

Bambi D. Polotzola of Opelousas has been appointed to the Community Responder Model Task Force. Polotzola is the executive director of the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs. She will serve as a representative of the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs.

Louisiana Rehabilitation Council

The Louisiana Rehabilitation Council listens to the concerns of those with disability issues, reviews, analyzes and evaluates the state rehabilitation program, collaborates with other state agencies, organizations and consumer groups.

Marvin R. Rush of DeRidder has been reappointed to the Louisiana Rehabilitation Council. Rush is a former educator. He will serve as a former recipient of vocational rehabilitation services.

Louisiana State Board of Nursing

The Louisiana State Board of Nursing is responsible for safeguarding the life and health of Louisiana residents through the regulation of persons practicing or offering to practice as a registered nurse. The board also establishes minimum curriculum requirements and approves nursing schools.

Dr. Jennifer S. Couvillion of New Orleans has been reappointed to the Louisiana State Board of Nursing. Dr. Couvillion is the president of Chamberlain University’s New Orleans campus. She will serve as a nursing educator.

Dr. Jennifer M. Manning of Metairie has been reappointed to the Louisiana State Board of Nursing. Dr. Manning is the associate dean for undergraduate programs for the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center. She will serve as a nursing educator.

Tracey P. Moffatt of New Orleans has been reappointed to the Louisiana State Board of Nursing. Moffatt is the system chief nursing officer and vice president for quality at Ochsner Health System New Orleans. She will serve as a nursing service administrator.

State Board of Architectural Examiners

The Board is responsible for granting licenses and regulating the practice of Architecture in the State of Louisiana.

David K. Brossett of Lake Charles has been appointed to the State Board of Architectural Examiners. Brossett is the principal architect for Brossett Architects LLC. He will represent District 4.

Louisiana State Board of Dentistry

The mission of the Louisiana State Board of Dentistry is to protect the public by regulating the professions of dentistry and dental hygiene in Louisiana in accordance with the Dental Practice Act.

Dr. Isaac A. “Ike” House of Haughton has been reappointed to the Louisiana State Board of Dentistry. Dr. House is owner of House Family Dentistry. He will represent the 7th Dental Board District.

Children’s Cabinet Advisory Board

The Children’s Cabinet Advisory Board provides information and recommendations from the perspective of advocacy groups, service providers and parents.

Alishia R. Vallien of Opelousas has been appointed to the Children’s Cabinet Advisory Board. Vallien is the executive director of the Statewide Interagency Coordinating Council. She will represent LA Early Steps.