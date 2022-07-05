Louisiana Governor Announces Appointments

Gov. Edwards Announces Boards and Commissions Appointments

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to the following Louisiana boards and commissions.

Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District

The mission of the Capital Area Ground Water Conservation District is to provide for the efficient administration, conservation, orderly development, and supplementation of groundwater resources in the parishes of East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. The board develops, promotes, and implements management strategies to provide for the conservation, preservation, protection, recharging, and prevention of waste of the groundwater resources over which it has jurisdictional authority.

Kenneth R. Dawson of St. Francisville has been appointed to the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District. Dawson is the retired chief administrative officer and infrastructure director for Ascension parish. He will represent West Feliciana Parish.

Louisiana Emergency Medical Services Certification Commission

The Louisiana Emergency Medical Services Certification Commission has the responsibility to establish and publish standards of out-of-hospital practice; to regulate the scope of practice of Emergency Medical Services professionals, to discipline and regulate the practice of Emergency Medical Services professionals and to establish standards for educational programs preparing individuals for out of hospital practice.

Dr. Christopher B. Willoughby of Madisonville has been appointed to the Louisiana Emergency Medical Services Certification Commission. Dr. Willoughby is an attending physician for the division of emergency medicine for the LSU Department of Medicine. He will serve as a physician representing the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Louisiana Emergency Response Commission (LERC)

The Louisiana Emergency Response Commission (LERC) coordinates and supervises implementation of the federal hazardous materials Emergency Planning and Community Right-To-Know Act within Louisiana. The LERC develops, coordinates, and leads the state emergency management program, enabling effective preparation for, response to, and recovery from emergencies and disasters in order to save lives, reduce human suffering, and minimize property loss.

Collette S. Duhe of New Orleans has been appointed to the Louisiana Emergency Response Commission. Duhe is an environmental health scientist manager for the Louisiana Department of Health. She will serve at-large.

Medicaid Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee

The Medicaid Pharmaceutical & Therapeutics Committee is responsible for developing and maintaining a preferred drug list (PDL) in conjunction with a prior approval process relating to the Medicaid drug program.

J. Scott Black of Prairieville has been appointed to the Medicaid Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee. Black is the vice president of operations for Gulfcoast Pharmaceutical Specialty LLC. He was nominated by the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy and will represent independent pharmacies.

North Lafourche Conservation, Levee and Drainage District

The North Lafourche Conservation, Levee and Drainage District, or simply the North Lafourche Levee District (NLLD), was formed by an Act of the Louisiana Legislature and is responsible for improving flood protection on the west side of Bayou Lafourche from the Intracoastal Waterway in Larose to the northern edge of the Parish. In 2006, through a statewide re-organization of levee boards, the North Lafourche Levee District was given additional jurisdiction over the east side of Bayou Lafourche, again from the Intracoastal Waterway in Larose to the northern end of Lafourche Parish. This area of the parish was previously under the jurisdiction of the Lafourche Basin Levee District. The North Lafourche Levee District is now all of Lafourche Parish north of the Intracoastal Canal.

Monique M. Crochet of Thibodaux has been appointed to the North Lafourche Conservation, Levee and Drainage District. Crochet is the executive director of external affairs for Nicholls State University. She was nominated by Representative Beryl Amedee.

Louisiana State Uniform Construction Code Council

The primary function of the council is to review and adopt the state uniform construction code, provide training and education of code officials, and accept all requests for amendments of the code, except the Louisiana State Plumbing Code. Specifically, the council establishes the requirements and process for the certification and continuing education of code enforcement officers, code enforcement inspectors, third party providers and building officials and determines whether amendments to the state uniform construction code are justified.

Jonathan K. “Jake” Causey of Sorrento has been reappointed to the Louisiana State Uniform Construction Code Council. Causey is a senior water quality and treatment engineer for Corona Environmental Consulting LLC. He will serve at-large.

Martin W. Campbell of Ball has been reappointed to the Louisiana State Uniform Construction Code Council. Campbell is a multi-trades inspector for the City of Alexandria. He will serve at-large.

Task Force on Remote Operations of Public Entities

The Task Force on Remote Operations of Public Entities will propose recommendations and guidelines for new open meetings legislation, including the necessary steps for the implementation of new policies pertaining to participation in remote meetings of public entities.

John C. Walsh of New Orleans has been appointed to the Task Force on Remote Operations of Public Entities. Walsh is deputy executive counsel for Governor Edwards. He will serve as a member with open meetings law expertise.

Broadband for Everyone in Louisiana Commission

The State of Louisiana’s Broadband for Everyone in Louisiana (BEL) Commission will serve as lead facilitator and collaborate with all sectors to successfully complete this plan, embracing all communities to encourage broadband adoption and availability and use of all technologies that can deploy, operate, and maintain high levels of broadband service. The delivery of resources and programs to unserved and underserved areas of the state will have a customer centric approach that should be open and transparent and complement regional priorities.

Kristin Lagasse Sarai of New Orleans has been appointed to the Broadband for Everyone in Louisiana Commission. Kristin is director of governmental affairs for Cox Communications. She will represent LTCA, the Louisiana Internet and Television Association.

Children’s Cabinet

The Children’s Cabinet serves as the governing body for the State of Louisiana responsible forcoordinating funding and programmatic services at the state and local level, related to children and their families. It consists of the cabinet secretary of each state department and is chaired bythe executive director of the Children’s Cabinet, who is appointed by the governor.

Melanie M. Washington of Denham Springs has been appointed to the Children’s Cabinet. Washington will serve as executive director and chair.

Children’s Cabinet Advisory Board

The Children’s Cabinet Advisory Board provides information and recommendations from the perspective of advocacy groups, service providers and parents.

Melanie M. Washington of Denham Springs has been appointed to the Children’s Cabinet Advisory Board. Ms. Washington will serve as executive director and chair of the board.

Tamara R. Jones of Gonzales has been appointed to the Children’s Cabinet Advisory Board. Jones is executive director of the Children’s Trust Fund Board and will serve as a representative of the Children’s Trust Fund Board.

Children’s Trust Fund Board

The Louisiana Children’s Trust Fund Board provides funds for non-profit and public agenciesthroughout the state for the prevention of child abuse and neglect.

Tamara M. Foster-Montgomery of Zachary has been appointed to the Children’s Trust Fund Board. Foster-Montgomery is executive director of the Career Services Center and Business and Industry Cluster with Southern University. She will represent the university community.

Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council

The Louisiana Developmental Disability Council’s mission is to lead and promote advocacy,capacity building, and systemic change to improve the quality of life for individuals withdevelopmental disabilities and their families.

Melinda McGee Richard of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council. Richard is assistant secretary of the Office of Aging and Adult Services with the Louisiana Department of Health. She will represent the Office of Aging and Adult Services.

Louisiana Emergency Response Network (LERN)

The Louisiana Emergency Response Network Board serves to defend the public health, safety and welfare by protecting the people of the State of Louisiana against unnecessary deaths and morbidity due to trauma and time-sensitive illness.

Dr. Venkata S. Gadi of Baton Rouge has been reappointed to the Louisiana Emergency Response Network Board (LERN). Dr. Gadi is an interventional cardiologist for the Cardiovascular Institute of the South. He will represent the Louisiana Chapter of the American College of Cardiology.

Fifth Louisiana Levee District Board of Commissioners

The Fifth Louisiana Levee District is responsible for the maintenance of 355 miles of levee,provides Rights of Entry to the USAGE for flood control projects, examines all permit request forconstruction of structures, roadways, pipelines, etc., on or near the levee system.

Vivian V. Hiner of Saint Joseph has been appointed to the First Louisiana Levee District Board of Commissioners. Hiner is president of VHM Anesthesia, Inc. She will represent Tensas Parish.

Louisiana Fire and Emergency Training Commission

The Louisiana Fire and Emergency Training Commission’s mission is to advise and provideguidance to LSU Fire & Emergency Training Institute relative to the conduct of training programsand performance of the university’s functions pursuant to this Part.

Hillary R. “Butch” Browning Jr. of Port Allen has been appointed to the Louisiana Fire and Emergency Training Commission. Browning recently retired as the state fire marshal and is now executive director of the National Association of State Fire Marshals. He will serve as a citizen with knowledge and experience in the field of fire and emergency services.

New Orleans Center for Creative Arts Board of Directors

The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts Board of Directors oversee the management of theNew Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA). Oversight includes the hiring of the President/CEO, oversight of the fiscal operations of the facility, and development of policies necessary to operate the center. NOCCA is a state agency whose mission is to provide arts training for high school age students who aspire to be professional artists.

Joe M. Ricks, Jr., Ph.D. of New Orleans has been appointed to the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA). Dr. Ricks is a professor with Xavier University and will serve at-large.

Advisory Committee on Polysomnography

The Advisory Committee on Polysomnography was created to assist the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners in the administration of Polysomnography, a comprehensive test used todiagnose sleep disorders.

Kylie C. Foster of Lacombe has been appointed to the Advisory Committee on

Polysomnography. Foster is the sleep lab manager for Children’s Hospital of New Orleans. She was nominated by the Louisiana Academy of Sleep Medicine and will serve as a licensed polysomnographic technologist.

Louisiana State Board of Examiners of Psychologists

The Louisiana State Board of Examiners of Psychologists is responsible for licensure andregulation of psychologists within the state.

Matthew J. Holcomb, Ph.D. of New Orleans has been appointed to the Louisiana State Board of Examiners of Psychologists. Dr. Holcomb is a clinical neuropsychologist with Jefferson Neurobehavioral Group. He was nominated by the Louisiana Psychological Association.

Board of Commissioners of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority – West

The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-West provides flood protection for the west side of the Mississippi River in Jefferson and Orleans parishes.

Kyle J. Galloway of New Orleans has been appointed to the Board of Commissioners of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority – West. Galloway is director of operations for GIS Engineering, LLC. He will serve as an engineer or professional in a related field and resident of the west bank of Orleans Parish.

Stephen P. Gauthe of Gretna has been appointed to the Board of Commissioners of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority – West. Gauthe is director of security and emergency operations with the U. S. Department of Energy. He will serve as a professional in another discipline and a resident of Jefferson Parish.

South Tangipahoa Parish Port Commission

The South Tangipahoa Parish Port Commission serves as the official governing authority for Port Manchac, an inter-modal facility that serves manufacturing and distribution clients throughout the Gulf South.

Timothy D. DePaula of Ponchatoula has been appointed to the South Tangipahoa Parish Port Commission. DePaula is the director of Murphy, Rogers, Sloss, Gambel & Tompkins law firm. He was nominated by and will represent the Ponchatoula Chamber of Commerce.