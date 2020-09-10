Louisiana Gov. Edwards Announced FEMA Individual Assistance Approved for Two Additional Parishes

LA (STL.News) Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced that FEMA has approved an additional two Louisiana parishes for Individual Assistance following Hurricane Laura, bringing the total number of parishes where residents are eligible for aid to 18. The newly approved parishes are Union and Morehouse.

“Hurricane Laura traveled the length of Louisiana, bringing with it hurricane force winds in areas that simply haven’t seen that type of weather before. This FEMA aid will help the people of these two parishes recover, and I encourage all residents affected by the storm to register for assistance,” Gov. Edwards said. “To date, FEMA has registered 131,349 Louisiana survivors since Hurricane Laura, with $73 million in aid already paid out. We continue to advocate to FEMA and the White House for additional assistance so that we can make sure that the survivors of Hurricane Laura are not forgotten.”

Hurricane Laura made landfall on Louisiana’s coast on Thursday, August 27. Gov. Edwards’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration was approved on Friday, August 28. In his request, the Governor requested Individual Assistance, which is for people who suffered damage in the storm, for those affected in 23 parishes total. So far, FEMA has approved IA for 18 parishes.

Federal FEMA assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property loss and other programs to help people and businesses recover from Hurricane Laura.

People who sustained losses in Hurricane Laura in the designated parishes of Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Ouachita, Vermilion, Vernon, Rapides, Natchitoches, Sabine, Winn, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Union and Morehouse can begin applying for assistance today by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

Nearly 13,000 Louisianans are sheltered in state, with thousands more in Texas hotels as well. If you need shelter, text LASHELTER to 898-211 for information about where to go or call 211.

For information about Disaster SNAP, text LADSNAP to 898-211.