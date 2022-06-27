Louisiana: Ernest Dunn Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Charge

Orleans Parish Man, Ernest Dunn Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Charge

United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that ERNEST DUNN, age 32 of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty as charged to violating the Federal Gun Control Act. The single count indictment charged DUNN with being a felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).

According to court documents, DUNN was previously convicted of armed robbery and purse snatching. The current conviction relates to a November 6, 2020 incident during which DUNN was found sitting in the driver’s seat of a car by federal agents. A search of the car revealed five firearms. Additionally, two Glock semi-automatic handguns were found on the floorboard at his feet. He faces a maximum term of ten (10) years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000.00, up to three (3) years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

DUNN’s sentencing hearing is currently scheduled for September 29, 2022.

Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the New Orleans Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in investigating this matter. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles D. Strauss.

