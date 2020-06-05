Louis Pinn of Minden Claims Fifth Truck$ & Buck$ Truck

Gibbon, NE ( STL.News) Louis Pinn of Minden is the fifth winner of a silver 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4×4 Super Crew Flex Fuel truck in the 25th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game.

Pinn purchased his winning Truck$ & Buck$ ticket at Casey’s General Store #3465 at 818 Highway 30 in Gibbon.

Nebraska Lottery officials presented Pinn with his prize on Monday, June 1 at Casey’s.

Pinn said he usually buys Truck$ & Buck$ tickets whenever he stops for gas, usually either at the Gibbon Casey’s or the Casey’s in Minden.

The 25th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s popular $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game features the 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4×4 Super Crew Flex Fuel truck as its top prize. Players have the opportunity to win one of seven Ford F-150 trucks as well as cash and Ethanol-enriched fuel prizes. The truck prize is valued at $54,800, which includes $1,246 for costs associated with ownership and state and federal withholding paid by the Nebraska Lottery of $2,740 and $13,152, respectively. The odds of winning the top prize in Truck$ & Buck$ are 1 in 300,000, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.65.