Los Angeles Police Seeking Critical public’s help in locating Missing Muriel Douet

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) The Los Angeles Police Department West LA Area is requesting the public’s help in locating Muriel Douet.

Muriel was last seen on August 17, 2020, around 3:30 p.m., at a residential care facility located in the 1300 block of Sepulveda Boulevard. Muriel’s last known residence is in the 12200 block of 4th Street in the City of Yucaipa. Muriel suffers from dementia. The staff at the care facility are concerned for her safety.

Muriel is described as a 64-year-old female Black with gray hair, black eyes, and a heavy build. She stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Muriel was last seen wearing a black hat with a blue logo and unknown colored pajamas.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the West LA Area Watch Commander at (310)444-0701. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu. Tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

