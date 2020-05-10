Los Angeles Police Report Fatal Shooting of Davon Pledger

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that would lead to the identification and arrest of the suspects involved in a fatal shooting.

On May 9, 2020, at 10:45 p.m., Foothill Area Patrol officers responded to a radio call of an “Assault with a Deadly Weapon Shooting” at 13200 block of Cornelius Street in Pacoima.

Upon arrival officers observed the victim laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was unconscious and not breathing.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and pronounced the victim dead at scene.

Operation Valley Bureau Homicide was contacted and assumed responsibility of the investigation. Detectives interviewed witnesses who stated the victim was standing in front of the residence when a dark colored Sedan approached.

The passenger and driver exited the vehicle and shot multiple rounds at the victim striking him several times. The vehicle fled in unknown direction.

The victim, Davon Pledger is a 26-year-old male, from Van Nuys.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Detective Steve Castro, Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, at (818) 374-1925. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org,and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an onlinetip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.