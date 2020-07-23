Los Angeles Police Investigating Murder/Suicide in Van Nuys Division

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) On July 21, 2020, approximately 2:35 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Van Nuys Division officers responded to the 14200 block of Gilmore Street to conduct a welfare check investigation.

The officers found the victim and the suspect inside of the residence and they had fatal gunshot wounds. The incident was determined to be a murder/suicide. The investigation and evidence at the location revealed the victim and the suspect had entered into a mutual agreement to end their lives. The suspect shot and killed the victim before turning the weapon on himself. Failing finances and deteriorating health issues appeared to be the primary motives behind the tragic event.

The victim is described as a female white in her late forties and the suspect is described as a male white in his early forties.

The couple has immediate family members who were unavailable for immediate notification. The names and address are being withheld until the next of kin have been properly notified.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Detective Mirella Valdovinos of the LAPD’s Valley Bureau Homicide detectives at (818) 374-9550. Anonymous tips can be called into Crimestoppers at (800)222-TIPS(8477), or by texting 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone.

