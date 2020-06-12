Los Angeles Police: Homicide Information of Los Palos Street

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) Hollenbeck Area: On June 10, 2020, around 7:40 p.m., a homicide occurred on the 1200 block of Los Palos Street. Officers responded to an “Ambulance Shooting” radio call. Upon arrival, officers observed a victim (male Hispanic), not conscious and not breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Preliminary investigation revealed a male suspect approached the victim on foot, shot the victim with an unknown type of handgun, then fled in an unknown direction. The victim was pronounced dead at scene by Los Angeles City Fire Department paramedics. The incident is gang related.

77th Area: On June 10, 2020, around 9:42 p.m., a homicide occurred at 67th Street and Western Avenue. Officers responded to an “Ambulance Shooting”radio call. Upon arrival, officers observed a victim (male Black, 36 years) laying on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics where he was pronounced dead. There is no suspect description and no further information at this time. The incident is gang related.

