Los Angeles Police Department: Fatal Hit and Run Traffic Collision at Alvarado Street

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Traffic Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a fatal hit and run traffic collision.

On August 27, 2020, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a radio call of a traffic collision, involving a pedestrian victim, at Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street. The victim was crossing Wilshire Boulevard, outside of a marked crosswalk, west of Alvarado Street. A possible white 2000 to 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck, travelling eastbound on Wilshire Boulevard, collided with the victim and continued eastbound on Wilshire Boulevard. The driver failed to stop, render aid and identify him or herself as required by law.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and transported the pedestrian to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The victim is described as a 35 to 40-year-old female Black. Los Angeles Coroner’s Office will attempt to identify pedestrian and release her identity once next of kin has been notified.

The truck has a bed liner with a dark stripe or molding on the side. The vehicle may also have front end damage on the grill, front bumper, and hood. There is no suspect description.

Drivers are reminded to drive at a safe speed and if you become involved in a collision, you should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify yourself.

On April 15, 2015, the City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Juan Campos, Central Traffic Division, at 213-833-3713, or the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-486-3713. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 323-846-6553 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE