Los Angeles Police Charged Martin Quinonez for Stabbing Jesus Delatorre & His Son

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) Van Nuys Patrol officers responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon “Cutting” radio call at 15000 block of Vanowen Street.

When the officers arrived, they discovered that the suspect, without provocation, approached his neighbor’s apartment and attempted to force entry. The suspect stabbed two men in the process; one fatally.

The initial altercation occurred at the front door of an apartment. The suspect armed with a large knife, attempted to force his way into the victim’s apartment. The victim sustained life threatening sharp force injuries during the struggle. While the victim and the suspect were struggling at the door, the victim’s father, attempted to come to his aid. The suspect attacked him as well, stabbing and cutting him numerous times.

Both victims, father and son were transported to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center where the father later died as a result of the injuries he sustained. Jesus Delatorre was 51-years-old. His son 31 years of age remains hospitalized in critical, but in stable condition.

Martin Quinonez was taken into custody without incident and booked for 187 (A) (1) PC, Murder. He was booked into LAPD Valley Jail Division, Booking Number 5977185, and will be arraigned Monday morning. His bail is currently set at two million dollars. He is a 24-year-old male Hispanic, 5′ 09″ tall, 160 lbs. He resides within the same apartment complex as the two victims.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Detective R. January, Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, at (818) 374-9550. Anonymous tips can be called into Crimestoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477)

