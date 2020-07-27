Los Angeles Police Arrested Ramon Roque Monreal for Murder

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is announcing the arrest of a suspect for the murder of a 17 year-old female from Huntington Park. The murder occurred at the scene of an illegal street racing in Hollywood.

On Sunday, July 26, 2020, minutes after midnight, LAPD Hollywood Officers responded to a radio call of street racing at the intersection of Hollywood and Highland. When officers arrived they were directed to a young female shooting victim. The victim was unresponsive.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and determined death at the scene. The victim, an innocent bystander, was identified as a 17 year-old, resident of Huntington Park. She was at the scene watching the racing vehicles.

Witnesses reported that the suspect was a male Hispanic, skinny build, wearing black shirt and camouflage shorts. The suspect was having an altercation with another male Hispanic when the suspect displayed a firearm and fired shots, shooting the homicide victim and one additional male. The second male drove to a local hospital and was hospitalized with serious injuries and is expected to survive.

There were many people present and the shooting was captured on video and shared on social media. The information was quickly reviewed by law enforcement and assisted with the investigation.

Thirty three-year-old Ramon Roque Monreal, a resident of El Paso, Texas, was detained by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies after an unrelated radio call in the area of 223rd Street and Figueroa at about 3:45 a.m.

Monreal was in possession of a firearm. LASD notified LAPD Homicide Detectives and Monreal was arrested for this Hollywood Murder. Monreal was booked for Murder, 187PC. His bail was set at three million dollars. This case will be presented to the District Attorney for filing consideration on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD, West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477)

