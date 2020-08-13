Los Angeles Police Arrested Akira Smith for Death of 4-Year-Old Daughter

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) The Los Angeles Police Department’s Abused Child Section (ACS), Juvenile Division, has been involved in the investigation of the death of a four-year-old female child.

On August 11, 2020 around 5:50 p.m., the victim, a four-year-old female, arrived by ambulance at a Los Angeles hospital. The victim was pronounced deceased at 7:41 p.m. Los Angeles Police Department, 77th Street patrol officers responded to the hospital after being called by hospital staff. Abused Child Section assumed investigative responsibility after being notified of the suspicious death.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 34-year-old Akira Smith, the child’s mother. Smith was booked for 273ab(a) PC – Child Abuse Resulting in Death.

Officers took the victim’s three siblings into protective custody and released them to the Department of Children and Family Services.

The case will be submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing and review.

