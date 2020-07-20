Los Angeles: Fatal Traffic Collision Leaves One Dead -$50000 Reward Offered

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Traffic Division are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Vernon Avenue just east of Wall Street.

On Thursday, July 16, 2020, around 10:25 p.m., officers from Central Traffic Division responded to the scene of a hit and run traffic collision on Vernon Avenue just east of Wall Street. The collision involved a pedestrian who was walking westbound Vernon Avenue and struck by a light-colored SUV.

The pedestrian was launched into the eastbound lanes of Vernon Avenue and then struck by another vehicle described as a light colored 2011-2015 Dodge Charger. Both drivers of the vehicles failed to stop, identify themselves, or render aid.

The pedestrian, described as a male, Hispanic, 49 years of age, suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

On April 15, 2015, the City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Calvin Dehesa, Central Traffic Division Detectives at (213) 833-3713 or the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at (213) 486-3713.

