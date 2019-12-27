Los Angeles, CA News: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over This Holiday Season

LOS ANGELS, CA (STL.News) The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) encourages everyone attending holiday parties and gatherings where alcohol may be involved to use a designated sober driver.

This holiday season, from December 13, 2019, through the New Year, the LAPD will have more officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Through December 31, 2019, the LAPD has the following DUI-related enforcement activities scheduled:

DUI Checkpoint for Friday, December 27, 2019

DUI Checkpoint from 6 PM to Midnight at Florence Avenue and Broadway

DUI Checkpoint from 8 PM to 1 AM at Roscoe Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Avenue

DUI Checkpoint from 8 PM to 1 AM at La Brea Avenue and Oakwood Avenue

DUI Checkpoint for Saturday, December 28, 2019

DUI Checkpoint from 6 PM to Midnight at Vermont Avenue and Florence Avenue

DUI Checkpoint from 7 PM to Midnight at Alameda Street and 4th Street

DUI Checkpoint from 8 PM to 1 AM at Osborne Street and Laurel Canyon Boulevard

DUI Checkpoint for Sunday, December 29, 2019

DUI Saturation Patrol from 4 PM to Midnight in 77th Street Area

DUI Saturation Patrol from 5 PM to 1 AM in North Hollywood Area

DUI Saturation Patrol from 5 PM to 2 AM in Southwest Area

DUI Checkpoint for Monday, December 30, 2019

DUI Checkpoint from 6 PM to Midnight at Sunset Boulevard and Coronado Street

DUI Saturation Patrol from 7 PM to 3 AM in Pacific Area

DUI Checkpoint for Tuesday, December 31, 2019

DUI Checkpoint from 6 PM to 1 AM Van Nuys Boulevard and Roscoe Boulevard

“Unfortunately, this time of year is when we see more people driving impaired,” Officer Don Inman said. “There is no excuse for driving after drinking or using drugs that impair. There are many ways to get home safely without driving.”

The LAPD reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana can also impair, especially in combination with alcohol and other drugs.

So, if you are hosting a holiday party, offer non-alcoholic drinks for designated sober drivers and monitor how people are getting home. If someone has been drinking and tries to leave, offer to have them stay the night or take ride-share home.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.