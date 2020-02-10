Los Angeles, CA Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a felony evading suspect

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) The Los Angeles Police Department Central Traffic Division Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a felony evading suspect.

On January 31, 2020, at approximately 9:45 p.m., officers observed the suspect driving a stolen vehicle. The suspect conducted evasive maneuvers to elude the officers. The officers activated their emergency equipment to initiate a stop, however, the suspect did not to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit was terminated when the suspect drove out of the City of Los Angeles. Other law enforcement agencies, who were notified of the suspect’s whereabouts, also pursued the suspect. The suspect eluded arrest by stopping at the “Commerce Hotel and Casino,” where the suspect ran into the hotel from a side entrance and caught a cab at the main entrance.

The suspect is described as a male, Hispanics, black hair , brown eyes, standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall, and wearing a dark t-shirt.

Hotel surveillance captured the suspect entering and exiting the hotel, and it is posted in the Central Traffic Division’s Twitter account @LAPDCTD24.

If anyone has information regarding the vehicle and the driver, please contact Detective Juan Campos, Central Traffic Detectives at (213) 833-3713, or email him at 31480@LAPD.Online, or contact the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at (213) 833-3746 during weekends and off-hours, or telephone the 24-hour toll free number at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). For anonymous telephone calls, please call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org, or Tipsters www.lapdonline.org.