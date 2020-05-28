Lorenza Aaron Durr and three other Alachua County Residents Arrested For Federal Drug-Trafficking Crimes

(STL.News) – Four residents of Alachua, Florida, have been arrested on federal criminal

complaints alleging an armed, drug-trafficking conspiracy. The criminal complaints were announced

by Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

The defendants arrested are:

● Lorenza Aaron Durr, Jr., 29, Alachua, Florida;

● Elboric Quadarius Robinson, 29, Alachua, Florida;

● Morris Robinson, 55, Alachua, Florida; and

● Roddrae Antonio Williams, 28, Alachua, Florida

The charged defendants face penalties of up to life imprisonment and fines of up to $5,000,000.

The complaints and arrests resulted from an extensive investigation by the FBI Jacksonville Violent

Gang Safe Streets Task Force with support from the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force

(OCDETF). This joint federal, state, and local cooperative targeted the “4K” drug trafficking

organization that allegedly conspired to distribute various controlled substances including

cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana. During the operation, over 80 agents,

officers, and other law enforcement personnel successfully made arrests and executed 5 search

warrants on properties allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement

Administration, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, the University of Florida Police Department,

the Gainesville Police Department, the Alachua Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s

Office and the Florida Highway Patrol. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States

Attorney James A. McCain.

The OCDETF approach to combating drug trafficking is the nation’s primary tool for disrupting and

dismantling major drug trafficking organizations, targeting national and regional level drug

trafficking organizations, and coordinating the necessary law enforcement entities and resources to

disrupt and dismantle the targeted criminal organization and seize its assets.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation that a defendant has committed a violation of federal

criminal law and is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a

fair trial, during which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable

doubt at trial.

