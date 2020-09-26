A Look into Sheet Metal Fabrication and the Industries that Benefit from it

(STL.News) The umbrella-term sheet metal fabrication refers to a group of processes that use sheet metal to build structures and machines. Each process is complicated, so it requires various professionals to ensure all items are manufactured correctly. Let’s take a closer look at sheet metal fabrication and the industries that benefit from the processes most.

Industries that Use Sheet Metal Fabrication the Most

The process of sheet metal fabrication can be used to make everything from specific components to car bodies. It is also usually faster, easier, and less expensive to make a product than other manufacturing methods like casting and additive manufacturing. So, it is easy to see why the sheet metal process is used in a wide variety of different industries. Ones that use the manufacturing process the most are:

Aerospace.

Automotive.

Consumer Goods.

Electronics.

Energy Sectors.

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning.

Robotics.

Online Sheet Metal Fabrication Services

The above industries are just a few that regularly utilize sheet metal fabrication. But these days, the manufacturing process can be used in all sorts of sectors. Also, more and more entrepreneurs are using the process to create items for their businesses without needing to invest in expensive machinery, space to store the machinery, and experts to produce the required items. That is because any businessperson can now order items that are made with sheet metal fabrication processes by simply going online. There are online sheet metal fabrication services that can cut and bend metals, where all you have to do is upload your parts to get a free instant quote, and your parts can go into production within a matter of minutes. Online injection molding services are also available to create low-volume runs of custom parts.

Sheet Metal Fabrication Processes

There are three main types of sheet metal fabrication. They are:

Forming, which includes processes such as bending, stretching, stamping, and roll forming.

Cutting, which includes processes such as shear cutting, cutting, and blanking.

Joining, which includes the processes of welding, brazing, riveting, and using adhesive.

Types of Metal Used in Sheet Metal Fabrication

Sheet metal is available in a wide variety of types, and the fabrication process can alter the metal for whatever purposes are required, using the above techniques. The most common types of metals used in sheet metal fabrication include:

Steel, which is known for its strength and durability, so it is ideal for a broad range of purposes.

Aluminum, which is lightweight but strong, so it is good for lower temperatures and is, therefore, ideal for industries like refrigeration and aerospace.

Bronze, which has a low melting point, so it is perfect for use in the manufacture of items like cookers and turbines.

Copper, which is malleable, ductile, electrically conductive, and corrosion-resistant.

Brass, which has useful acoustic properties, and is also an excellent metal for fittings and components. It is also lightweight and corrosion-resistant.

Magnesium, which has a very low density, so it is ideal for using when stiffness is required.

