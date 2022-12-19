Long-term trend line positive, don’t see threats: TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan

(TCS) is well on its path to double its revenues to $50 billion by 2030, but in 2023 India’s largest software services firm foresees an impact of a combination of the interest rate tightening by the US Federal Reserve and a volatile geopolitical scenario, said its CEO & MD Rajesh Gopinathan. In an interview to ET’s Romita Majumdar, Sai Ishwarbharath and Surabhi Agarwal, he said the long-term growth story is, however, intact and 2023 will be a balanced year after two years of very strong growth. The recession in the US is more of a technical recession and that the company is not worried about the tech stocks crash since it is focused on building long-term value, he added. Edited excerpts:

Q 1: The last two years have been blockbuster for IT services firms, but there are dark clouds on the horizon as we enter 2023. How do you look at the coming year from a macro perspective?

The best way to think about it is that 2023 is (going to be) a balanced year. 2021 was a gung-ho year, 2022 was a strong year and 2023 is going to be a more balanced year. I don’t think worry is the right word for 2023. We would like to stay nimble on our feet and play each market accordingly.

US Economy in Very Good Shape

The central banks did the right thing by intervening… You need to unwind from that very aggressive support that has been given. But the situation is also complicated by the geopolitical issues. 2023 is going to have an impact from both of these. On the positive side, if you take the US as the engine for growth, the US economy is in very good shape. The recession is more like a technical recession rather than a major economic recession. So, that economic engine is firing very well. Whatever technical recession that the US goes through, that’s more of a short-term corrective thing rather than a major issue. On inflation, in hindsight, everybody is an expert. Europe, structurally, would have been in a better shape but for the war. How the war will pan out, we will have to wait and see. That is definitely a negative in 2023 but there will be some positive swings to it. The rest of the world is somewhere in between these two.

Q2. The whole industry, including TCS, dealt with huge challenges such as talent and attrition this year. Do you see them easing in 2023?

The hiring surge that happened in 2021 is hitting the system now in terms of productive capacity. The supply side scenario in 2023 is also likely to be fairly benign. You are already seeing that. Attrition was also driven by this lack of supply. People were in a negative spiral of hiring from each other and driving attrition. As the supply side eases out, that kind of a (talent) demand goes off the table. Attrition will moderate in 2023; it has peaked. Probably, it will start coming back to the pre-pandemic level towards the second half of the year.

Q3. Do you expect relief on operating margins as the talent pressure eases?

Calendar year 2023 will be the year to repair margins. Given the volatility, we had to invest in it. It will keep improving but not by leaps and bounds. So, like attrition peaked, from a year perspective, we should see an improving trend in margins. The year 2023 is going to be kind of a consolidation year on the demand side, supply side and on the overall financial performance.

Q4. Accenture and have changed their guidance commentary based on the kind of macroeconomic issues they see. What does TCS expect?

There are companies that give quarterly guidance and those who give long-term guidance, like us. So, our commentaries are indexed to the long-term trend line. Their commentary should be seen in light of the short-term concerns. Our overall long-term trend line is very positive, and we don’t see any threat.

Q5. In the past year, most IT stocks, including that of TCS, have fallen close to 20%. Does it worry you?

No. I focus on company performance and the stock depends on many other things that are completely outside our control. We have a very strong belief that as long as we stay focused on our performance, value builds over time. That’s been our history. And that’s the entire focus. I don’t worry about it at all.

Q6. Do you plan to make any changes in your buyback strategy due to the stock crash?

Our capital allocation strategy has been about giving back 100% of free cash flow to shareholders. The method of giving it back is driven by the regulatory environment, which is equally balanced between buybacks and dividends. Different shareholder groups have different preferences. So, if you look at what we have done over the last few years, we are trying to balance both methods. But unless the regulatory environment changes, we are likely to remain balanced. And I don’t think the regulators are going to significantly make one over the other more attractive. The other thing to remember is that our buybacks are quite unique. So, our buyback does not directly impact the price as it takes the tender route executed through the exchanges.

Q7. What do you make of the large spending cuts and layoffs at Big Tech companies? How does it translate to your business?

Philosophically, we are different types of companies. Their operating environment, they are very aggressive, both on the upside and the downside. When they see an opportunity, they move very fast to capture the opportunity and they over index from a risk perspective on the upside. Naturally, when they see a down cycle, they also cut fast. So, we are slow on that front. And so we look for the long-term trendline, and we are indexed on the trendline rather than being indexed on where the volatilities are.

Q8. What is your advice to startups chasing valuation over sustainable business?

Don’t focus on your investors because if you take care of your customers and take care of your people, the rest will follow. Have clarity on what you are doing. What’s your value proposition? Why will someone work for you? Why will a customer choose to come to you? That clarity and that integrity has to be prime and as long as you stay focused on it, capital will find you. Whether you will get rich quickly or not, which cannot be guaranteed, you will enjoy what you do. That I think is a bigger part of long-term value than whether you get recognised or not. The most important thing is that you do what you believe in and you enjoy what you do. Then the rest of it will sort itself out sooner or later.

Q9. How does the new structure position TCS in the current macroeconomic environment?

Our focus on large, global enterprises remains the same under the new structure. But within that, our relationships are young with some and well-developed with others, and we have different organisation structures to deal with it. The level of customer centricity that we are able to provide is absolutely unique. It has never been done in our industry or any other industry.

So, we have increased leadership opportunities across the organisation. We have eaten our own medicine and told customers that we have executed enterprise-wide change on a $25 billion company and we have executed it while going full speed. Almost 90-95% of leadership is intact. It has been received very well both internally and by the customers.

Q10. You said TCS will double revenues by 2030. How is that progressing and when will TCS become the largest IT firm in the world?

We are going well on the overall trajectory. We’ll take it one step at a time but let us get to this benchmark first. We are a very different company. Our operating models have been different and we have been setting our own agenda. It is built on fundamental values. One of the big strong values of it is our focus on people. Because unlike more traditional firms in our industry, we are not a very aggressive hire and fire firm. We are very, very focused on organic talent development.

Today, (of) the top 200,000 people in the company – more than 70% — have been with the company for more than 10 years. So, they are the ones who have grown with the company. I’m talking of the top one-third of the company that has been with us for that period. So, we don’t want to compromise on that. We also don’t want to compromise on customer centricity because, at the end of the day, our success has come from being very customer-focused.

Q11. Do you see any delay in client budgets for 2023 or change in the timelines?

You only get a sense of what is in the client’s mind in the January-February kind of time frame when you actually start getting into more specific conversation. But the broad themes the budgeting process has gone through is what we get to hear in December. In the US, it is a balanced one where people are not wanting to rush into it because they want to see exactly how it plays out. But it’s a neutral to positive stance in the US, whereas it is a negative to very negative stance in Europe, with neutral being the best-case scenario.

Q12. Do you have any sector-specific concerns?

Not much, because Europe is where it is, as is the US. Financial services have had a tough year. Over the past 12 months they were in negative anticipation mode. The rest of the industries are in a fairly decent space. Financial markets always tend to be more volatile. But they are in very good shape and sitting on enough profits. It’s more of a politically correct tone than a structural caution. Interestingly enough, airline customers have had blowout results this year. While capacity is at 80%, profits are at an all-time high. They also don’t want to be overexcited about it and are exercising caution. We are respectful of that. Our own planning assumes that this is a passing phase. We see a year of consolidation which will lean towards neutral to positive (growth).

Q13. Will 2023 margin growth be driven by operational improvement or business growth?

It is going to be a combination of both, but you will see it when you see it in different numbers like revenue per person and profit per person. That’s the nature of the game. But that will be driven both from outside because, as industries have recovered with our support, we expect to see that benefit in renewal deals, which we are already seeing. A lot of operational improvements will also flow through across revenue and cost levers. There will be headwinds and other operational elements. Travel is steadily increasing. It’s likely to keep on normalising over the long term which adds costs. But the operational benefits will outweigh the cost increases is what we believe.

