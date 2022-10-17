Long-term investors to boost crypto holdings despite bear market, says deVerge Group CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of deVerge Group believes that long-term investors are crucial to the performance of the crypto market in the long run.

The CEO of deVerge Group, Nigel Green, discussed the importance of long-term investors in the cryptocurrency market in a recent interview .

With its headquarters in Dubai, the United Arabs Emirates, deVerge Group is a leading independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organisation.

Green said long-term investors play an important role in the cryptocurrency market. He said;

“Markets are now predicting that policymakers at major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England, are likely to remain resolute in pumping up interest rates in their battle to beat down unexpectedly stubborn inflation.

Five powerful officials of the world’s most influential central bank, the Fed, in comments made on Thursday, maintained a hawkish theme that inflation remains far too high and they won’t be put off raising rates. We expect a 75 basis-point hike when they gather 1-2 November.”

With more market volatility expected over the coming months, Green said long-term investors would have the opportunity to purchase cryptocurrencies at low rates. He added that;

“Given Bitcoin and Ether’s current correlation with stock markets, we anticipate further, perhaps heightened, volatility in the crypto market before the end of 2022. However, for serious investors, this will not necessarily be seen as a bad thing.”

Green added that major investors would treat the volatility the same way they treat such incidences in other financial markets. The deVerge CEO further explained that;

“The major investors, including institutional ones, will treat it in the same way as turbulence in any other market.

Some of the world’s best investors consistently use market volatility as a major buying opportunity in traditional financial markets – and the cryptocurrency market is now no different.

When used effectively and efficiently, volatility can be an extremely powerful investment strategy.”

Green said that despite the current market volatility, Bitcoin had remained the best-performing asset in the world in recent years. He said;

“Bitcoin remains the best-performing asset class in the world and has consistently ranked amongst the best for both traditional and crypto investment sectors over the last few years.

Savvy, long-term crypto investors will be looking to benefit from panic-sellers by buying their digital currencies ‘on the cheap’ to enhance their investment portfolios. Serious investors will not be spooked by further volatility. This isn’t their first rodeo.”

Bitcoin is up by less than 1% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading just above the $19k support level.