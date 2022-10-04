Long-term bet! Nykaa can rally up to 69% till 2027: Elara Capital

Domestic brokerage Elara Capital initiated coverage on FSN E-Commerce () with a buy call for a target price of Rs 2,211 for March 2027, implying potential gains of up to 69%.

Owing to its scale, Nykaa is the only profitable online Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) player versus its peers, including Myntra and Purplle, among others that were launched around the same time, said the brokerage.

Nykaa’s operating efficiency in the segment is expected to sustain in the medium term on the back of drivers such as a higher share of private labels, rising marketing support revenue, and lower fulfillment costs and can lead to a BPC EBITDA margin of 13.1%/14.5% by FY25E/28E, the brokerage said.

Nykaa, with several niche products and a huge addressable market in the fashion segment, will be able to drive the segment’s revenue going forward. Also, the new business initiatives such as NykaaMan and eB2B (Nykaa Superstore) will boost the long-term revenue for the company, the



brokerage said.

Further, Elara Capital estimates the company’s BPC revenue to tick a higher revenue growth of 32.4% during CY 20-25, even as the country’s online BPC market is expected to log a lower CAGR of 17.3% during the same period. The brokerage sees the company maintaining its dominance with a 26.8% market share in online BPC on the back of high customer loyalty or



user base.



Nonetheless, some of the key risks that remain for the online fashion player, as cited by the brokerage, include high competition in BPC segment with D2C brands, slow tech penetration, which may result in lower transactions, and fashion business still being in the nascent stage.

“Traditional BPC/fashion companies are trading at an EV/EBITDA of 38x/44x (past five years’ average), despite revenue growth of 5.3%/14% in FY16-22. Nykaa has grown 50.3% in the same period, helped by better growth in online shopping,” the report said.

The domestic brokerage expects growth outperformance to continue in the medium too, as Nykaa penetrates deeper in Tier II/III cities. “We arrive at a target EV/EBITDA of 50x/25x for Nykaa’s BPC/fashion segments, a premium of 25/1% over the average of the traditional companies, due to premium growth rates for the former. We initiate with a BUY and a March 2027E SoTP TP of INR 2,211 – implying a 14.1% CAGR over the next four years (our March 2024 SoTP TP is INR 1,431),’ ‘ added the brokerage.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

