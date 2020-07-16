Long Beach Police Investigating Traffic Fatality – Cherry Avenue

Long Beach, CA (STL.News) On July 15, 2020 at approximately 12:25 p.m., officers from the Long Beach Police Department were dispatched to the area of 37th Street and Cherry Avenue regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision that resulted in the death of a male adult.

Upon officer’s arrival, Long Beach Fire Department personnel were on scene treating a male adult who was seated in the driver’s seat of a white 2001 Honda Accord. The vehicle had major front-end damage and was stopped on the east sidewalk of Cherry Avenue, north of 37th Street. Officers also located a male adult (pedestrian) lying on the sidewalk, south of the Honda’s location, who was determined deceased by LBFD personnel.

The driver of the Honda was transported to a local hospital for observation.

The pedestrian is only being identified as a male adult, pending notifications of next of kin from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Officer’s preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Honda was in the number two lane of northbound Cherry Avenue when he looked down and drifted right. The vehicle collided with a pedestrian who was walking in the street northbound on Cherry Avenue near the east curb of Cherry Avenue. After colliding with the pedestrian, the vehicle continued onto the sidewalk, colliding with other objects before coming to a stop on the east sidewalk of Cherry Avenue north of 37th Street.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detective David Lauro at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

