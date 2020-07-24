Long Beach Police Investigating Traffic Fatality at Anaheim St. & Magnolia Avenue

Long Beach, CA (STL.News) On July 23, 2020 at approximately 10:40 pm, Long Beach Police Officers responded to a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. When they arrived on scene they located a male adult laying in the eastbound lanes of Anaheim Street just west of Magnolia Avenue. None of the vehicles involved were still on scene when officers arrived.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a pedestrian had attempted to stop a theft at a local liquor store. In his efforts to stop the thief, he climbed on the hood of the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect drove with the pedestrian on the hood for approximately three blocks before maneuvering the vehicle to get the pedestrian off the hood. The pedestrian fell off the hood of the vehicle into eastbound lanes of Anaheim Street where he was struck by a second vehicle, unrelated to the earlier theft.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded and performed life saving measures, however the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the first suspect vehicle is described as a male Black, approximately 40 years old, 5’7″ tall, skinny build, short dark hair and moustache. He was wearing a black short sleeved shirt and blue jeans. His vehicle is described as a silver four door sedan.

The second vehicle involved was described as a white utility style van.

The Los Angeles Coroner’s Office will assist in identifying the pedestrian and notifying next of kin.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE