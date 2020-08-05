Long Beach Police Investigating Murder at 700 Block Of Cerritos Avenue

Long Beach, CA (STL.News) On August 4, 2020, at approximately 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Cerritos Avenue regarding a shooting, which resulted in the death of a male adult.

Upon arrival, officers located a male adult laying in the alley with gunshot wounds to his upper torso. Long Beach Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and began life saving measures. The victim was later determined deceased at the scene.

At this time, the victim is only being identified as a male adult pending notification to next of kin by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The exact motive for the shooting is currently unknown, however the victim and suspect were in involved in an altercation with each other prior to the shooting. The suspect is being described as a male adult who fled the area before officers arrived on scene. Detectives are actively working to gather additional information to further the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Shea Robertson or Travis Harris at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477)

