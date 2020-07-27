Long Beach Police Investigating Fatal Crash: Orange Avenue & Del Amo Boulevard

Long Beach, CA (STL.News) officers were dispatched to Orange Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard regarding a hit and run traffic collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist that resulted in the death of the male adult bicyclist.

Upon arrival, officers located the bicyclist laying in the southbound bicycle lane of Orange Avenue, north of Del Amo Boulevard. Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and performed life saving measures, however the bicyclist succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the bicyclist was riding southbound on Orange Avenue and was struck by a vehicle also traveling southbound on Orange Avenue. The vehicle failed to stop at the scene of an accident and fled before officers arrived on scene.

At this time, there is not description of the suspect vehicle.

The bicyclist identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Detective Kelsey Myers or Detective Shawn Loughlin of the Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail at (562)570-7355

