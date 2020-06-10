Long Beach Police Department Suspends The Use Of Carotid Restraint

Long Beach, CA (STL.News)Today, the Long Beach Police Department issued a special order suspending the use of the carotid restraint outlined in our use of force policy.

The Police Department already prohibits the use of “choke holds,” which restrict air flow, as a neck restraint to overcome resistance under any circumstances, and has never allowed neck restraint using knees, legs or feet. Effective immediately, the Department is updating its use of force policy language to expressly prohibit all types of “choke holds” and is also immediately suspending the use of the carotid restraint, which restricts blood flow, as an authorized restraint hold. As part of this policy update, the department will gather, review, and evaluate regional data and science associated with the use of the carotid restraint as a control technique.

“Our Department recognizes the community’s concern regarding this use of force application and we are responding to those concerns by taking action,” stated Chief of Police Robert G. Luna. “This is just the first of many steps that we will take to continue to build trust and create equity within the community we proudly serve.”

The Police Department will continue to search for proactive strategies to reduce the overall use of force and identify additional ways to achieve peaceful resolutions to conflict. We are committed to listening to you and working in partnership with you, our community, on solutions to reduce violence and enhance community safety.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE