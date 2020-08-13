Long Beach Police Arrest Jamal Darby for Murder of Victor Talavera

Long Beach, CA (STL.News) On August 12, 2020, at approximately 10:30 a.m., detectives located and arrested 33-year-old Jamal Darby near his residence in the 1200 block of West 57th Street in Los Angeles.

The arrest followed the discovery of evidence linking Darby to the July 24, 2020 murder, after the victim tried to prevent Darby from robbing miscellaneous items from a business. The victim has now been identified as 57-year-old Victor Talavera of Long Beach. Darby was arrested while driving the car that detectives believe was used in the murder of Talavera.

Darby has been booked on one count of murder, robbery, and burglary, all originating from the same incident. Darby is currently being held in the Long Beach City jail on $2,000,000 bail. His vehicle has been impounded and will be processed for evidentiary value by the Forensic Science Division.

