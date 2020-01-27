Long Beach CA Police Department Reports Traffic Fatality at 7th Street and Park Avenue

Long Beach, CA (STL.News) On Saturday January 25, 2020 at approximately 8:00 P.M. officers from the Long Beach Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 7th Street and Park Avenue regarding a single vehicle injury traffic collision.

When officers arrived they located a vehicle that had collided with a traffic signal pole and the driver of the vehicle was being administered CPR by witnesses. Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived on scene, continued CPR, and transported the driver to a local hospital. The driver was later pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 69-year-old male was driving a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup southbound on Park Avenue approaching 7th Street. Upon entering the intersection, the pickup veered to the right for unknown reason and collided with a traffic signal pole on the northeast corner of the intersection.

Identification of the driver is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Detective Sirilio Garcia of the Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigations Detail at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crimestoppers” by calling (800) 222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the apple store and Google Play) or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.