Long Beach CA: Omar Nunez & Isaac Anthony Silva Arrested For Burglary

Long Beach, CA (STL.News) On June 10, 2020, at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a beauty supply business located in the 5500 block of Stearns Street regarding a burglary, which ultimately resulted in the arrest of two suspects, the recovery of a stolen vehicle and approximately $5,000 of merchandise taken from the burglary.

Officers were made aware of the burglary after the private security company for the business contacted police dispatch. During the course of the investigation, officers coordinated their efforts with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) as evidence led them to the City of Hawaiian Gardens.

LASD deputies located a vehicle that was occupied by two male adults that were believed to have been involved in the burglary. It was also found that the vehicle the suspects were found in had been reported stolen. As Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) officers arrived on scene, they recovered the stolen vehicle as well as approximately $5,000 worth of beauty supply merchandise from inside of the vehicle.

The two male suspects were taken into custody and booked in the Long Beach City Jail for the following:

Omar Nunez, a 30-year-old resident of Hawaiian Gardens, was booked for commercial burglary and for committing a burglary during a state of emergency and is being held on $50,000 bail.

Isaac Anthony Silva, a 21-year-old resident of Hawaiian Gardens, was booked for commercial burglary, committing a burglary during a state of emergency, grand theft, receiving know stolen property and for stealing a vehicle and is being held on $50,000 bail.

Detectives anticipate presenting their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Friday, June 12.

The LBPD continues to investigate several looting incidents that have occurred during the recent incidents of civil unrest. LBPD recently launched an online portal seeking the public’s help in collecting photo and video evidence of criminal activity. All attempts will be made to connect the submitted evidence to active crime reports and investigations. Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to contact Burglary Detective Quintero or the Burglary Detail at (562) 570-7351. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone.

