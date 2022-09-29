London politics LIVE: Liz Truss to face questions after mini-Budget backlash

rime Minister Liz Truss has defended her Chancellor’s mini-Budget as the “right plan” as she began a series of regional interviews on Thursday morning.
After the pound plummeted following Kwasi Kwarteng’s intervention last week, the prime minister was attempting to restore confidence in the market as she takes on 24 regional interviews.
In her first interviews, Ms Truss said she was prepared to take “controversial and difficult decisions” to get the economy moving and was “prepared to do what it takes to make that happen”.
On Wednesday, the Bank of England intervened to buy up billions of pounds of Government debt to try and drive down interest rates on public borrowing.
The bank said it was setting aside £65billion to buy bonds over the next 13 days in order to stop a run on pension funds.
It comes as a Cabinet minister claimed on Thursday there were no mistakes in the Budget.
Treasury minister Chris Philp said: ‘No, I don’t think so,” when questioned by BBC Breakfast about errors made. “We need to have a growth package which gets our economy moving.”
Live updates
Liz Truss: Our plan is the right one
Again, the prime minister insists the protection on energy bills was an essential move for the British public.
Asked on local issues in Norfolk such as the NHS, Ms Truss refuses to comment on whether King’s Lynn will get a new hospital.
‘We had to act as a Government.’ says Liz Truss
Speaking to BBC Radio Norfolk, the prime minister continued her defence of the new measures.
Asked on the financial turmoil, Ms Truss said the situation would have been worse if the Government had not acted to reduce energy bills.
By doing so, she believes the Government has “avoided the economic slow down which was predicted”.
Ms Truss then adds that her priority was to protect the British public before saying “I have to do what is right for out country and to move it forward”.
She then insists that it is important the UK is on the front-foot to growth, to make sure the economy grows.
Liz Truss: We acted to protect the public from energy costs
The prime minister continues by insisting the Government has put the country on the right path.
Considering the rise in inflation and interests rates, Ms Truss is asked if her initial measures have done enough.
In a pre-recorded clip, Lee, a Leeds resident claims he would not be able to survive if he didn’t have a food bank.
Ms Truss replied to say the action taken on energy bills means that many won’t be hit with bills of £6,000.
She adds the “action we have taken” will help get jobs to Leeds and build further infrastructure.
Liz Truss defends mini-Budget
Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Ms Truss has defended the Chancellor’s mini-Budget announcement.
She claimed the Government has taken decisive action with a cap on energy prices and that she understand families “are struggling”.
“What’s important to me is that we get our economy moving,” she said.
Asked on the mini-Budget, she said it has opened up new infrastruture projects which will be able to get on with helping local regions across the country.