London politics LIVE: Liz Truss to face questions after mini-Budget backlash

P rime Minister Liz Truss has defended her Chancellor’s mini-Budget as the “right plan” as she began a series of regional interviews on Thursday morning.

After the pound plummeted following Kwasi Kwarteng’s intervention last week, the prime minister was attempting to restore confidence in the market as she takes on 24 regional interviews.

In her first interviews, Ms Truss said she was prepared to take “controversial and difficult decisions” to get the economy moving and was “prepared to do what it takes to make that happen”.

On Wednesday, the Bank of England intervened to buy up billions of pounds of Government debt to try and drive down interest rates on public borrowing.

The bank said it was setting aside £65billion to buy bonds over the next 13 days in order to stop a run on pension funds.

It comes as a Cabinet minister claimed on Thursday there were no mistakes in the Budget.

Treasury minister Chris Philp said: ‘No, I don’t think so,” when questioned by BBC Breakfast about errors made. “We need to have a growth package which gets our economy moving.”