London politics LIVE: Kwasi Kwarteng facing growing Tory revolt as Bank of England steps in to stabilise markets

C hancellor Kwasi Kwarteng faced a growing revolt on Wednesday as a senior Tory MP slammed the “inept madness” in his mini-Budget which sent the pound plunging.

After an emergency intervention by the Bank of England to protect Britain’s financial stability, Simon Hoare MP tweeted: “In the words of Norman Lamont on Black Wednesday: “today has been a very difficult day”.

Mr Hoare, chairman of the Commons Northern Ireland committee, added: “These are not circumstances beyond the control of Govt/Treasury . They were authored there. This inept madness cannot go on”

His remarks came shortly after another Tory MP, Robert Largan, voiced “serious reservations” about some of the Chancellor’s announcements.

“I do not believe that cutting the 45p Top Tax Rate is the right decision when the Government’s fiscal room for manoeuvre is so limited. In my view, this is a mistake,” he tweeted.

Former Chief Whip Julian Smith is among other Tory MPs who have spoken out against the cut in the 45p top rate of tax, a move which he described as “wrong”.

Many Conservative MPs are privately aghast at some of Mr Kwarteng’s plans which have send the pound falling sharply.

Amid turmoil in the markets, the Bank of England made an emergency intervention to protect Britain’s “financial stability” after the mini-Budget.

The bank said it would buy back billions of pounds of Government debt to try to drive down the interest rate on public borrowing which has soared since the fiscal statement on Friday.

It stressed that it was also seeking to protect households and businesses from the crisis, who also face spiralling mortgage and other borrowing costs.

The dramatic move came at 11am, as the Pound continued to fall and as top bankers had been meeting the Chancellor as he sought to defuse the economic crisis which he has sparked.