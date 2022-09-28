London politics LIVE: Kwasi Kwarteng facing growing Tory revolt as Bank of England steps in to stabilise markets

hancellor Kwasi Kwarteng faced a growing revolt on Wednesday as a senior Tory MP slammed the “inept madness” in his mini-Budget which sent the pound plunging.
Live updates
A senior Tory MP has slammed the “inept madness” of the Chancellor’s mini-Budget which sent the pound plunging.
After an emergency intervention by the Bank of England to protect Britain’s financial stability, Simon Hoare MP tweeted: “In the words of Norman Lamont on Black Wednesday: ‘Today has been a very difficult day’.”
Mr Hoare, chairman of the Commons Northern Ireland committee, added: “These are not circumstances beyond the control of Govt/Treasury. They were authored there. This inept madness cannot go on”.
Labour: Government ‘lost control’ of economy
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmar said the Government has “lost control of the economy”.
“It’s going to mean higher mortgages and higher prices. And what for? Unfunded tax cuts for the one per cent.
“They must recall parliament today and abandon this act of economic self-harm.”
Kwarteng facing growing Tory revolt
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is facing a growing Tory backlash against parts of his mini-Budget which has plunged Britain into an economic crisis.
Robert Largan, Tory MP for High Peak, became the latest Conservative politician to criticise elements of the fiscal statement on Friday.
He tweeted: “I have serious reservations about a number of announcements made by the Chancellor. I do not believe that cutting the 45p Top Tax Rate is the right decision when the Government’s fiscal room for manoeuvre is so limited. In my view, this is a mistake.”
Former Chief Whip Julian Smith is among other Tory MPs who have spoken out against the cut in the 45p top rate of tax, a move which he described as “wrong”.
Many Conservative MPs are privately aghast at some of Mr Kwarteng’s plans which have send the pound falling sharply.
‘Last thing we want is a political crisis’
Mel Stride, Conservative chairman of the Commons Treasury Committee, who backed Rishi Sunak for the leadership, warned “there’s a lot of concern within the parliamentary party, there’s no doubt about that”.
Asked about the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s future, he told Sky News: “Well there’s a lot of concern within the parliamentary party, there’s no doubt about that.
“I don’t want to speculate on the future of the Chancellor other than to say that I think where the party should be at the moment is really uniting at a time of economic crisis. The last thing we want now is a political crisis to compound that, and I think really focus on this issue of growth.”
Pressure mounts for Kwarteng to front
MPs are not due to return to Westminster until October 11 following the break for the party conferences.
The Chancellor is due to address the Tory conference in Birmingham on Monday but faces calls to speak to the nation before that.
Kwasi Kwarteng spoke with bank bosses at the Treasury on Wednesday morning ahead of the Bank of England’s announcement.
Ryanair boss says economic plan is ‘nuts’
Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has described the economic plan put forward by the UK Government as “nuts”.
Speaking in Dublin, Mr O’Leary said the policy could potentially bankrupt the economy in the coming years.
“I think what they have done in the UK is nuts,” Mr O’Leary said.
“You can’t have an energy guarantee that runs for two years; it’s completely uncosted.
“I think they could bankrupt the UK economy in the next two years.
Shadow chancellor calls for ‘urgent statement’ from Kwateng
Rachel Reeves has called for an “urgent statement” from the Chancellor to address “the crisis that he has made”.
The shadow chancellor said of the Conservatives: “Their decisions will cause higher inflation and higher interest rates – and are not a credible plan for growth.
“The Chancellor must make an urgent statement on how he is going to fix the crisis that he has made.”
Pound falls below 1.055 cents
The pound has fallen further in value against the US dollar – slumping by about a cent to $1.055 in a matter of minutes.
It dropped shortly after the Bank of England announced action to stave off a “material risk to UK financial stability”.
Pictured: Chancellor meets with bank bosses
Bank applying ‘plasters on financial wounds’
Joshua Raymond of XTB.com said there had been an “immediate fall” in long-dated UK gilt yields after the Bank’s action, with the 10-year and 30-year bond yields falling by around 0.4% in a “matter of minutes”.
He said: “The UK central bank first tried words, which failed. Now it tries to intervene in bond markets to bring yields back under control.
“On the one hand, this might bring some reassurance to the market that the Bank is ready to act outside of its scheduled meetings.”
He added: “The Bank of England is applying plasters on the financial wounds created by the Truss government, who have shown no hint at reversing policy.”