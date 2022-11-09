London politics latest LIVE: Rishi Sunak to be grilled over Gavin Williamson bullying claims at PMQs



Mr Sunak was defended by Education Secretary Gillian Keegan before the showdown against Labour’s Keir Starmer, who said he possesses the “highest degree of integrity and judgment” despite bringing the twice-sacked minister back into Government while knowing of a complaint against him.She argued Sir Gavin “acted quickly” in resigning from the Cabinet, after just a fortnight in office, as he was subject to claims of bullying.Former chief whip Wendy Morton had reported expletive-laden messages Sir Gavin sent her as he complained about being refused an invitation to the Queen’s funeral.It then emerged Sir Gavin had been accused of bullying by a former official at the Ministry of Defence and engaged in “unethical and immoral” behaviour while he was chief whip.Read MoreSir Gavin said the allegations against him were “becoming a distraction for the good work this Government is doing for the British people” and was stepping back to “clear my name”.This heaped further pressure on Mr Sunak, who has also faced criticism for reappointing Suella Braverman as Home Secretary after she was forced out for breaking the ministerial code.Ahead of his appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions, Ms Keegan insisted Mr Sunak knew only about a “disagreement” between Sir Gavin and Ms Morton when handing him a role in the Cabinet Office.Show latest updates

