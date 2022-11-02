London politics latest LIVE: Rishi Sunak faces pressure over tax rises, migrant crisis as he prepares for PMQs

R ishi Sunak is facing pressure over tax raises and the migrant crisis in southern England as he prepares for his second Prime Minister’s Questions.

He wil face Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and other MPs in the House of Commons at 12pm in his first full week as prime minister.

Mr Sunak is expected to face scrutiny over overcrowding issues in the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent, where 4,000 people were held. Some families were said to have been sleeping on the floor and there were reports of outbreaks of disease.

The Prime Minister is also attempting to distance himself from Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s comments where she compared the migrant small boat crossings to an “invasion”. Almost 40,000 people have crossed the English Channel in small boats so far this year.

Downing Street said Mr Sunak told his Cabinet that the UK would always be a welcoming country, while Ms Braverman said a “whole Government approach” would be needed to tackle the migrant crisis.

It comes as Mr Sunak is set to sign off on raising taxes as he looks to plug a £50bn hole in public finances.

The Treasury warned that tax rises are on the way after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Mr Sunak met on Tuesday morning. It is reported that the pair are eyeing fixing income tax bands, so they can increase receipts as wages grow.

It comes ahead of the November 17 Autumn Atatement.