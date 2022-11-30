London politics latest LIVE: Rishi Sunak faces MPs amid pressure on government over escalating strikes



Rishi Sunak will face questions from MPs on Wednesday on his plan to engage with unions as strike action escalates across public services inlcuding health, education and rail.On Wednesday, Royal Mail workers, university lecturers and college staff were all taking part in industrial action as thousands of ambulance workers voted to strike before Christmas.NHS nurses’ and rail workers also have strikes planned across multiple days in December.The Prime Minister is also under pressure to stave off a rebellion within his own party, including from Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, as MPs back law changes that would permit more onshore wind farms.Backing onshore wind projects would directly contradict a pledge by Mr Sunak during his leadership campaign. Labour has said they would ditch the current Tory ban on new onshore wind farms.Read More