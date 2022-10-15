London politics latest LIVE: New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt defends appointment as he vows to ‘protect families and businesses’

Speaking on Saturday morning, Mr Hunt said he will “have to make some very difficult decisions ahead” in order to balance the books.

Without being drawn on the detail of his future plans, Mr Hunt said some “mistakes were made” over the mini-Budget, but overall, the long-term plan to improve growth was correct, he told Sky News.

Vowing to protect “British families and businesses”, Mr Hunt said the UK wants “stability” amid unrest within the Tory party.

Allies of the Prime Minister were attempting to shore up her position on Friday evening, with Deputy Prime Minister, Thérèse Coffey, holding a Zoom call with Tory MPs. The call was reportedly poorly attended.

Lord Hague, who led the Tory Party in opposition from 1997 to 2001, told Times Radio her time as PM “hangs by a thread” saying “It’s been a catastrophic episode.”

“These were her policies too. And plenty of warning was given by many of us about what would happen if we had unfunded tax cuts and whether it would be financially and politically sustainable,” he said.