London politics latest LIVE: Liz Truss to face MPs at PMQs as pressure mounts over economy

T he Prime Minister faces MPs on Wednesday for the first time since Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s £43 billion mini-Budget tax giveaway unleashed chaos in the financial markets.

Prime Minister’s Questions is taking place at midday – as top Tories pile pressure on Liz Truss and Mr Kwarteng over benefits and their economic plans.

On Tuesday, senior Tories warned the Government’s economic credibility would be further shredded if the Chancellor tries to push through the disputed mini-Budget policies without the support of Conservative MPs.

It comes as the pound has fallen again, after the governor of the Bank of England warned its emergency support package for the financial markets will end on Friday.

On Tuesday, the Bank intervened for the second time in as many days to prevent “fire sales” of pension fund assets, amid the continuing market turmoil in the wake of the controversial mini-budget.

