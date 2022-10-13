London politics latest LIVE: Downing Street rules out more mini-budget U-turns but ‘discussions’ reportedly ‘under way’

iz Truss’s economic plan was under intense scrutiny on Thursday amid reports the government is considering ditching key parts to quell market turmoil and avert a Tory revolt.
Leading economists, senior Tory MPs and members of the opposition have called on the Prime Minister to reconsider tax cuts announced in last month’s mini-budget.
After a pledge to scrap the 45p higher rate of income tax was abandoned, Downing Street ruled out further U-turns on Thursday.
However Sky News reported that the government was discussing making changes to last month’s fiscal plan.
“Downing Street denying any changes to mini budget but I’m told by sources discussions underway over which bits might yet be junked give the scale of the concern,” deputy political editor Sam Coates tweeted.
It comes after Ms Truss endured a bruising appearance with the backbench 1922 Committee on Wednesday evening, with Commons Education Committee chairman Robert Halfon telling her she had “trashed the last 10 years of workers’ Conservatism”.
With Ms Truss’s leadership already being questioned after little more than a month in the job, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Thursday a change at the top of the party would be a “disastrously bad idea”.
Truss as unpopular as John Major after Black Wednesday – leading pollster
Liz Truss is as unpopular as Tory former prime minister John Major was after Black Wednesdaym according to leading pollster, Sir John Curtice.
The 1992 event saw Britain crash out of the European Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM), and damaged the Conservatives’ economic credibility.
Sir John told BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme: “Liz Truss is now deeply unpopular. She is more unpopular than Boris Johnson was at the worst period of his premiership, which was in the middle of January this year when the partygate scandal was at its height.
“She finds herself at pretty much the same level of popularity as did John Major about a few weeks after Black Wednesday in September 1992, which of course is the last time that a Conservative administration got into trouble with the markets.”
He added: “She’s got two problems. One is she isn’t really liked. Her personality is not one that warms to the general public. And, secondly, now she is regarded as incompetent.”
Labour: Government ‘in chaos and must reverse budget’
In response to speculation about possible U-turns on the mini-budget, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Today’s mess shows the utter chaos this Government is in. This is a crisis made in Downing Street and working people are paying the price.
“Labour has said repeatedly that they need to reverse the kamikaze budget and restore confidence.
“This is now urgent as the Bank of England’s intervention in the markets ends tomorrow. The Tories cannot allow the chaos caused by their mini-budget to continue any longer.”
Panic over Truss budget ‘sparked by move away from compassionate conservatism’ – backbencher
Liz Truss’s Government has displayed a lack of “compassionate conservatism” which has led to a feeling of “caution and concern” among Tory MPs, backbencher John Baron has said.
He told BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme: “The mood, generally, is one of caution and concern.
“For me, it’s about the lack of compassionate conservatism, the breaking of the link between benefits and inflation during the cost-of-living crisis is wrong.
“But the optics are also wrong when we’ve also been proposing a cut in the 45p rate of tax.
“So, that together with a lack of reassurance to the markets when it came to the mini-budget, about the borrowing and the spending requirements and cuts too, you know, has all added to the general air of concern.
“Now we have time to put this right, but no time to waste.”
Truss under growing pressure to perform more budget U-turns
Liz Truss is under growing pressure to scrap more of the mini-budget to quell market turmoil or risk a major revolt by Tory MPs.
Senior Conservative MPs said that Kwasi Kwarteng’s new fiscal statement in just 18 days’ time was now absolutely crucial.
The Chancellor is facing calls to take a scalpel to his mini-budget of September 23 to end the economic mayhem it had sparked.
However, despite the febrile atmosphere at Westminster, Cabinet minister James Cleverly repeatedly refused to rule out another U-turn, this time over Mr Kwarteng’s decision to ditch the previously planned increase in corporation tax from 19p to 25p next April.
He also told rebel MPs not to seek to topple Ms Truss, a warning believed to be unprecedented given the Prime Minister has only been in No10 for 38 days.
The Bank of England’s emergency intervention, to ensure financial stability in Britain by stopping the rout in the gilts markets, ends on Friday.
