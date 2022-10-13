London politics latest LIVE: Downing Street rules out more mini-budget U-turns but ‘discussions’ reportedly ‘under way’

L iz Truss’s economic plan was under intense scrutiny on Thursday amid reports the government is considering ditching key parts to quell market turmoil and avert a Tory revolt.

Leading economists, senior Tory MPs and members of the opposition have called on the Prime Minister to reconsider tax cuts announced in last month’s mini-budget.

After a pledge to scrap the 45p higher rate of income tax was abandoned, Downing Street ruled out further U-turns on Thursday.

However Sky News reported that the government was discussing making changes to last month’s fiscal plan.

“Downing Street denying any changes to mini budget but I’m told by sources discussions underway over which bits might yet be junked give the scale of the concern,” deputy political editor Sam Coates tweeted.

Read More

It comes after Ms Truss endured a bruising appearance with the backbench 1922 Committee on Wednesday evening, with Commons Education Committee chairman Robert Halfon telling her she had “trashed the last 10 years of workers’ Conservatism”.

With Ms Truss’s leadership already being questioned after little more than a month in the job, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Thursday a change at the top of the party would be a “disastrously bad idea”.