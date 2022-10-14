London politics latest LIVE: Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng cuts short US trip ‘for crunch talks with Liz Truss’

C hancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is set to return from a trip to America early to meet with Liz Truss for crisis talks.

The Prime Minister is expected to be forced to scrap parts of her mini-budget in the days to come, as she faces mounting pressure to reassure markets and rescue her administration.

The Chancellor is currently attending the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) annual meeting in Washington.

However, according to the BBC, Mr Kwarteng has cancelled planned meetings in the US and is leaving a day early for “crunch talks in the UK” over the mini-budget.

It comes after days of open revolt among Tory MPs and an emerging market consensus that another U-turn is on the cards.

