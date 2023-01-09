Logan County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Anthony Ryan Webb, 42, of Ethel, pleaded guilty today to distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 3, 2021, Webb sold more than 50 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Ethel. At the time, Webb was an employee of the United States Postal Service. As a result of his job duties, Webb had access to packages that had been placed in the United States Mail and was responsible for sorting out packages that had been damaged in transit. Webb admitted that he stole approximately 1 pound of methamphetamine from a package, which he then sold to the informant.

Webb is scheduled to be sentenced on April 24, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison, four years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the United States Postal Service-Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the West Virginia State Police.

Chief United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:22-cr-123.

