Federal Jury Finds Logan County Man Guilty of Child Pornography Crime

A federal jury convicted a Logan County man yesterday of accessing with the intent to view prepubescent child pornography.

According to testimony at trial, Raymond Dugan, 55, was found guilty by a jury of his peers of accessing with the intent to view prepubescent child pornography using the TOR browser and the dark web. A forensic analysis of Dugan’s computer revealed 1,237 images of child pornography.

Dugan is scheduled to be sentenced on October 27, 2022 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Dugan must also register as a sex offender.

“Bringing child predators to justice is one of the highest priorities of my office,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson. “I commend our law enforcement partners and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Julie White and Nowles Heinrich for their outstanding work to secure this guilty verdict.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the West Virginia State Police Forensic Sciences Laboratory conducted the investigation.

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the jury trial.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

