Locker Token and Euro Ice Hockey Champs Rögle BK To Host In-Person NFT Event

PRESS RELEASE. Locker Token & Ice Hockey extraordinaires Rögle BK have officially announced an In-Real-Life (IRL) NFT, event set to take place at the Catena Arena – the home of the European champions. The event is designed to showcase the innovative asset class that is NFTs, while also educating Rögle fans on how to utilize the blockchain and purchase their favourite player trading cards.

The event, due to take place on December 30th, will feature educational content, a free mint for the first 500 fans, and in-person interaction with cryptocurrency experts – The Nordic Whales.

About The Event

Rögle BK fans were the first fanbase able to mint their favourite players and in-game moments via the Locker sports NFT marketplace. The team have been equipped with the technology to mint any NFTs that would potentially be sought-after by fans, with NFTs created with ease through the Locker Token app. In line with the partnership, the event has been planned to help fans make their first steps into blockchain.

The event will be hosted and supported by local natives the Nordic Whales, who are located a mere 20 minutes from the stadium. The AMA enthusiasts are able to provide educational content in both English and Swedish due to their close proximity to the team.

The first 500 fans are in for a treat upon arrival after scanning the event QR code. This will provide them with a free mint, with a further 6500 being minted on the day that will be made available for purchase. The first 500 will be randomized in terms of rarity.

What is Locker Token?

Locker Token is an ecosystem for sports teams and athletes that allows them to futureproof and monetize their respective offerings through blockchain, while connecting fans and the athletes themselves via a unique asset class. Locker is known by its ticker – $LKT – and was recently listed on CoinMarketCap after a successful contract migration.

Despite being a relatively new project, the ecosystem features a number of the worlds best Ice Hockey teams and players including; Rögle BK, Manchester Storm, and HC Bolzano. More teams across both Ice Hockey and other sports are in the process of being onboarded, with the end goal being to onboard each respective team’s fan base to Locker as engaged fans and buyers.

From a token perspective, the Ethereum price decline of late has dragged the price of $LKT with it due to the closely-connected nature of Locker as an ERC20 token. However, the team has continued to build and create new partnerships despite the market-wide downturn.

500 lucky fans will receive a free mint upon scanning a QR code.

About Rögle BK

Rögle BK (Rögle Bandyklubb) is a Swedish professional ice hockey club from Ängelholm. The club has featured in the SHL most-recently since the 2015–16 season. Rögle has previously played in the SHL in 1992–1996, 2008–2010, and briefly in 2012–13.

The team are currently enduring a mixed season, placed 9th in the league standings at the time of writing. They are however on a two-game winning streak, with Adam Tambellini playing a big part in the team’s offensive play with 12 league goals to date.

Mint Rögle BK NFTs today via the Locker Token app for iOS and Android.







