Local Officials, Business Owners and Organizations Echo Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf’s Call to Mask Up, PA

(STL.News) – Governor Tom Wolf’s repeated calls to wear a mask and Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine’s latest order requiring masks to be worn at all times in public, combined with scientific proof that masks help stop the spread of COVID-19, are resonating with local elected officials and business owners and organizations, who today echoed the governor’s directives.

“Thankfully, out of our 1,100 team members, we have only had seven infections and, more importantly, seven successful recoveries,” said Joseph F. Fasula, co-owner of Gerrity’s Supermarkets. “It is likely that all infections originated outside of the workplace with just one case of employee-to-employee transmission at work. Early on, we made the decision to pursue any sensible solution that would reduce the risk to our customers and to our team. We attribute much of our success in controlling the infection rate to the safety protocols we implemented, including encouraging social distancing, requiring face-coverings, continuous disinfecting, protective barriers, and employee and customer education.”

“I support wearing masks when in public,” said Dave Glass, Clearfield County Commissioner. “Wearing a mask helps protect our small business owners and their employees. We all want to keep the local economy as open as possible, and I believe that wearing masks is the best way to ensure that.”

“I fully support Governor Wolf in his effort to keep the commonwealth safe,” Jeff Eggleston, Warren County Commissioner said. “Wearing a mask is one of our greatest tools in fighting COVID-19 and ensuring a safer and more efficient reopening of the state.”

“I appreciate the clarity that Governor Wolf and Secretary Levine have put forth with this order,” Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive said. “Scientific evidence is showing that masks help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. I encourage all Erie County residents to wear their masks and comply with the order, so that schools can open, businesses can stay open, and we can save lives.”

“Wearing our face coverings is essential to saving our lives, safeguarding our jobs, and reopening our economy in communities and counties across the commonwealth,” Commissioner Mike Pipe of Centre County said. “Let’s stay the course against this pandemic. Let’s not threaten the progress we’ve made, the lives of our neighbors, and our small businesses. Centre County supports the Governor and Secretary of Health with their bold leadership with this new order.”

“Wearing masks is essential to a sustained and safe reopening of our economy,” said Matt Smith, President, Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce, an affiliate of the Allegheny Conference. “Mask wearing, along with following social distancing guidelines, is proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the rate of new cases in our community. Masks help us to protect one another, including our most vulnerable neighbors, and our economy. We strongly encourage Pittsburghers region wide to remember we’re all in this together, and by wearing a mask you are showing your strength, respect and collaboration in guarding each other and our economy.”

“I’m grateful for Governor Wolf’s and Dr. Levine’s leadership on this issue,” said Bob Harvie, Bucks County Commissioner. “Our fight against the Coronavirus isn’t over. Pennsylvania has made great progress against the spread, and the science is clear that masks are a critical part of that success.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE