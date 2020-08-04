Local man William Prigmore sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing firearm as convicted felon

(STL.News) – A Huber Heights man was sentenced in federal court to the statutory maximum 10 years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

William Prigmore, 37, was convicted by a jury in July 2019 of one count of illegally possessing a firearm and two counts of illegally possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.

According to court documents, law enforcement throughout Ohio and in West Virginia encountered Prigmore throughout 2016 and 2017 at various incidents involving controlled substances and firearms.

Law enforcement responded to a complaint on Deer Creek Drive in Xenia in October 2017, where Prigmore was located in a vehicle with a handgun. The handgun was loaded with seven rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber.

Due to multiple past drug convictions, Prigmore is prohibited from possessing firearms. Prigmore was on parole with the State of Ohio when he committed the federal offense.

David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Chris Hoffman, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division; and Xenia Police Chief Donald R. Person announced the sentence imposed on July 31 by U.S. District Court Judge Walter H. Rice. Assistant United States Attorneys Brent G. Tabacchi and Rob Painter represented the United States in this case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE