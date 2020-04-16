Local Home Inspector, Hawley Home Inspections Filling Gap Left by City Furloughs

Hawley Home Inspections Providing Free Granite City Occupancy Inspections

Granite City, IL (STL.News) – Many local municipalities have stopped performing occupancy inspections during the coronavirus pandemic. Some are still requiring those inspections before buyers can move into a home, but their inspectors aren’t working right now, causing big delays. Hawley Home Inspections (HHI) has stepped in to help Granite City home buyers by offering city occupancy inspections, free of charge, to their home inspection clients.

General Manager Matt Hawley says it there is no charge to perform this additional inspection so long as it is done during the home inspection or during the free re-inspection. There is a $50.00 fee if the inspector needs to make a special trip to the home just for the occupancy inspection. HHI is also offering the $50.00 occupancy inspection to home buyers who didn’t

have them perform a home inspection.

“At this time, we are offering this service in Granite City only, but that may change,” Hawley said. He said people should call Hawley Home Inspections if they need an occupancy inspection with their home inspection in a different municipality. He added, “we will do whatever we can to accommodate home buyers and their agents.”

Once the local and state stay-at-home orders are lifted and city inspectors get back to work, HHI plans to leave the occupancy permit inspections to them. But in the meantime, Hawley says they want to assure local realtors and their clients buying homes in Granite City that they are doing what they can to bridge the gap and make sure home buyers have all the inspections they need to move into their new home.

To that end, HHI remains a one-call shop for home inspections, termite (WDI) inspection, radon testing, sewer scopes, septic inspections, air quality and mold testing, as well as asbestos and vermiculite testing. They also perform Madison County Grant inspections and Alton Affordable Grant Inspections at no additional charge.

